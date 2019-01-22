Lebanese Man Arrested on Charges of Raping His 4 Daughters

View of the streets of old town of Tripoli, Lebanon (Shutterstock)

A man was arrested in the northern city of Tripoli on charges of sexually assaulting and raping his daughters, the Internal Security Forces announced Tuesday.

The father, Lebanese national Aa.Aa., born in 1969, was arrested after two of his daughters, F.Aa., born in 1999, and A.Aa., born in 2001, reported him to the ISF’s Judicial Police station in Tripoli on Jan. 16.

During investigations, the father reportedly admitted to having had sexual intercourse with F.Aa. and A.Aa since they were 14, and said the assault continued throughout the years.

He also admitted to sexually harassing his other two minor daughters, who were identified as A.Aa., born in 2006, and S.Aa., born in 2004.

The girls’ mother was also brought in for questions, during which “she admitted to having been aware of what the father was doing to his daughters, but [said] that she wasn’t capable of doing anything about it,” an ISF statement reported.

“The girls were ... referred to a specialized organization, and the parents were arrested and referred to the relevant judicial authorities,” the statement said.

The ISF urged any victims of assault or abuse to come forward, adding that any such action would not only enable the agency to stop the aggressor but also help other victims of sexual assault.

This article has been adapted from its original source.