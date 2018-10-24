Lebanese Man Arrested for Forcing Woman Into Sex Acts at Gunpoint

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A man has been arrested for forcing a woman to perform sex acts at gunpoint, a statement released Wednesday by the Internal Security Forces said.

The man is also accused of videotaping the woman nude and blackmailing her, according to the statement.

The suspect, identified as Lebanese national M.Y. and nicknamed “Danny,” born in 1999, was arrested Monday in Hay al-Sellom based on a complaint filed the same day by the woman, a Syrian national.

When the police arrested M.Y., they also seized a revolver and an unlicensed motorbike.

M.Y. reportedly confessed to the accusations against him, and also admitted to having taken illegal drugs.

Investigations are ongoing based on a request from the judiciary.

This article has been adapted from its original source.