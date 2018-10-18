Lebanese Police Another Alleged 'Sextortionist'

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The Internal Security Forces has arrested a man for trying to use a woman’s explicit photographs to extort her, according to a statement released Thursday by the agency.

The ISF’s Anti-Cybercrime and Intellectual Property Rights Bureau received a complaint from a woman Sunday that said the man had threatened to publish explicit photos of her on social media unless she paid him an unspecified amount.

Members from the agency arrested the suspect, identified as Lebanese national H.S., born in 1975, Wednesday in Sidon. They seized his cellphone and a USB device.

Upon investigation, H.S. reportedly admitted to the complainant’s allegations against him.

In the statement, the ISF reiterated its previous warnings against taking and sharing “inappropriate” pictures that can be used as a means of exploitation, and requested that victims inform the police when such crimes take place.

This article has been adapted from its original source.