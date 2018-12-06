Lebanese Police Arrest 2 for Dozen Armed Robberies, Used Money for Gambling

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Two men who allegedly committed over a dozen armed robberies and then sold the stolen belongings for the sake of gambling have been arrested, the Internal Security Forces reported in a statement Thursday.

On Dec. 4, the ISF’s Information Branch arrested Lebanese nationals T.Sh., born in 1980, and Y.Y., born in 1994, on suspicion of having committed a series of armed robberies in Mount Lebanon and in the north, the statement said. They were apprehended in Koura’s Kfar Aqqa and in Minyeh.

“During questioning, they admitted to carrying out 15 thefts at gunpoint along the Beirut-Tripoli highway,” the ISF said. T.Sh. and Y.Y. then reportedly sold the stolen items, including cellphones and laptops, and spent the money on gambling.

“The gang was using taxi cars, taking their victims to remote places and robbing them of whatever they were carrying,” the statement added.

The ISF seized two cars that were used in the robberies, along with a box cutter, a fake gun and six stolen cellphones.

This article has been adapted from its original source.