Lebanese Police Arrest 2 on Drugs-Related Charges

The Internal Security Forces Sunday announced the arrest of two men in Aley’s Choueifat on drug-related charges.

The agency identified the suspects as Lebanese nationals F.Aa., born in 1986, and M.D., born in 1992. They were apprehended together on Nov. 1 by the ISF’s Information Branch after extensive monitoring.

The suspects were on their motorcycles when arrested, and were found in possession of a Swiss Army knife, as well as “a nylon bag containing a soft, brown substance and a medicine capsule believed to [contain] narcotic substances,” a statement from the agency said.

Both men had warrants out for their arrest for drug offenses, the statement added.

M.D.’s alleged crime could result in his being held in prison for up to five years and being assessed an LL6 million ($4,000) fine. M.D. also had a warrant out for his arrest on robbery charges.

Both suspects, along with the items seized, were referred to the relevant authority for legal action to be taken against them.

