Lebanese Police Arrest 2 Men For Fake Dollars

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The Internal Security Forces Sunday announced the arrest of two men allegedly carrying $4,200 in fake currency at the Dahr al-Baidar checkpoint in Zahle, an ISF statement said.

The suspects, identified as Syrian nationals F.Kh., born in 1978, and Aa.J., born in 1979, were arrested Friday evening after travelling aboard a passenger van that was halted at the checkpoint. They were referred to the ISF’s Financial Crimes and Money Laundering Bureau.

The fake currency was split into 22 $50 bills and 31 $100 bills, the statement said.



