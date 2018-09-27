Lebanese Police Arrest Iraqi Attack Minor Through Social Media Fake Accounts

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The Internal Security Forces arrested a man in Mount Lebanon accused of creating fake social media accounts to defame a minor, the agency said in a statement released Thursday.

On March 22, a Nabatiyeh resident filed a complaint to the ISF’s Anti-Cybercrime and Intellectual Property Rights Bureau, saying his daughter, a minor, was being impersonated and defamed on social media.

Earlier this week, the ISF arrested an Iraqi national suspected of the crime in Haret Naameh. He was identified as B.B., born in 1974.

B.B. reportedly confessed to meeting the girl, who remained unidentified, on social media sites. He befriended her and persuaded her to send him “personal pictures.” After the two had a fight, he created several fake accounts using her real full name and the pictures she had sent him. The accounts were used to humiliate her and her family.

The ISF also found that he had entered the country illegally.

He was transferred to the competent judiciary for further investigation.

This article has been adapted from its original source.