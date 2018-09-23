Lebanese Police Arrest Man 'Pedalling' Himself as UN Ambassador

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The Internal Security Forces arrested a man for impersonating a United Nations ambassador to Lebanon, the state-run National News Agency reported Friday.

The man is also accused of impersonating a senator and a doctor and forging documents, as well as of defamation.

The ISF arrested the suspect, identified as Aa.Kh., based on a decision by Judge Sami Sader in a lawsuit that alleged defamation, impersonation and forgery, the NNA said.

When contacted by The Daily Star, a U.N. source claimed to have no knowledge of the incident.

This article has been adapted from its original source.