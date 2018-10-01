Lebanese Police Arrest Man From Stealing $15,000 From Council Fund

The Internal Security Forces arrested a man for stealing LL23 million ($15,000) from the Blida Municipality, according to a statement released by the agency Monday.

Last week, Blida’s mayor filed a complaint alleging that an unknown person had broken into the municipal building and stolen from the municipal fund.

The ISF subsequently arrested a man identified as Lebanese national Kh.K., born in 1993. Kh.K. admitted to the theft and said he had planned it with an accomplice, identified as Lebanese national A.M., born in 1986, whom the ISF also arrested.

Both men were referred to the judicial authorities for further investigation.

This article has been adapted from its original source.