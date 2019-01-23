Lebanese Police Arrest Man Suspected of Human Trafficking

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The Internal Security Forces announced Wednesday the arrest of` a suspected people smuggler in Western Bekaa’s Suweiri.

The suspect, identified as Syrian national Aa.A., born in 2001, was arrested Tuesday in a Chevrolet while transporting eight other Syrians, including three children.

Those smuggled were arrested as well, for having entered Lebanese territory illegally, the statement said.

All of the suspects have been referred to the judiciary.



