Lebanese Police Arrest Man Suspected of Human Trafficking
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
The Internal Security Forces announced Wednesday the arrest of` a suspected people smuggler in Western Bekaa’s Suweiri.
The suspect, identified as Syrian national Aa.A., born in 2001, was arrested Tuesday in a Chevrolet while transporting eight other Syrians, including three children.
Those smuggled were arrested as well, for having entered Lebanese territory illegally, the statement said.
All of the suspects have been referred to the judiciary.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
RELATED ARTICLES
- Lebanese police bust human trafficking ring, rescue 75 sex slaves
- Italy: Man arrested for heading Mediterranean human-trafficking ring might be ‘mistaken identity’
- Bangladesh Detains Egyptian Ship for Suspected Human Trafficking
- Italy Arrests Suspected Kurdish Chief of Human Trafficking Ring
- Man Used Dating Websites to Lure Latinas, Forced them into Prostitution