Lebanese Police Arrest Pickpocket Who Snatched Handbag While on Motorbike

The Internal Security Forces arrested a thief near Hazmieh, the agency reported in a statement released Wednesday.

According to the statement, a man on a red motorbike had stolen a handbag from a woman near the Spinneys in Hazmieh.

The ISF arrested him on Sunday.

Upon investigation, the man was identified as Lebanese national Aa.N., born in 1998, and admitted to having pickpocketed and committed theft in several areas in Beirut and its suburbs.

The ISF Directorate requests that people who suspect that they have been the victim of a similar incident contact the police immediately.

