Lebanese Police Arrest Syrian Husband, Wife Duo for Plastic Surgeries

The Internal Security Forces arrested a doctor and his wife for illegally conducting plastic surgeries in an apartment in Beirut’s Hamra neighborhood, according to a statement published Monday by the ISF.

The two were allegedly performing plastic surgeries illegally without having obtained a license to do so, and in violation of health and sanitation standards. The man and his wife, both Syrian nationals, were identified respectively as Gh.K., born in 1957, and R.Sh., born in 1962.

The ISF raided the apartment Saturday while Gh.K. was performing plastic surgeries on three girls. While searching the flat the ISF found human bits and pieces from surgeries that Gh.K. had conducted.

Upon investigating, the ISF discovered that Gh.K. had a foreign cellphone number and that he would not come to Lebanon unless he had appointments. Gh.K. would also normally change his clinic’s location. Gh.K. had already had a lawsuit filed against him, on July 3, for sexual harassment and practicing medicine without a license.

The apartment was sealed with red wax, and investigations are ongoing.





