Lebanese Police Probe Toxic Waste Dumping, Arrest Several People

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Follow > Disable alert for Baalbeck Follow >

State Security arrested several people over the weekend after weeks of investigations into the illegal dumping of waste near the Baalbeck town of Taybeh.

The perpetrators had allegedly dumped what State Security investigators identified as medical waste and untreated sewage on lands between Taybeh and Baalbeck city.

At a news conference Saturday at the Baalbeck Municipality, local MP Ali Mokdad said that those who had facilitated the waste’s transportation remained at large but would be held accountable, suggesting that those who had been arrested had not played a leading role in the operation.

“Unfortunately, some people are benefiting from facilitating the transportation of toxic material into the town, as if there is an attack on Baalbeck-Hermel to pollute its environment,” Mokdad said.

The lawmaker assured attendees that the waste would be removed and stressed the importance of bringing to justice those who had ordered the waste to be dumped there. Baalbeck Mayor Brig. Gen. Hussein Lakkis called on the judiciary to take strict measures against those involved.

“Everyone who transported the waste and dumped it in Baalbeck’s barren areas should be held accountable,” Lakkis said at the news conference.

This article has been adapted from its original source.