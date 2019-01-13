Lebanese Police Raid Two Nightclubs for Serving Alcohol to Minors

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The Internal Security Forces’ Tourism Police has raided two nightclubs near the Kesrouan ski resort town of Kfar Zebian for allowing in minors and serving them alcohol, according to an ISF statement Saturday.

Several minors had been caught inside the clubs, which were fined an unspecified amount. The parties were also shut down after the raid.

The ISF warned nightclub owners against serving minors and said lawful action would be taken against violators.

Caretaker Tourism Minister Avedis Guidanian last November also warned bar owners against allowing in and serving alcohol to minors.

This article has been adapted from its original source.