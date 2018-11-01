Lebanese Police Seize, Destroy 6 Million Captagon Pills, Other Drugs

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The Internal Security Forces’ Central Drug Enforcement Office has seized and destroyed almost 6 million Captagon pills and other drugs found near a landfill in Zahle’s Raeet, the agency said in a statement Wednesday.

The ISF discovered 5,696,916 Captagon pills; 8,351,473 kilograms of hashish; 15,317 kg of heroin; 326,152 kg of white powder; 221,568 kg of a caffeinated substance; and 28,900 kg of marijuana.

The statement said the ISF destroyed the drugs, as well as the tools used to prepare them, in the presence of Bekaa Attorney General Mounif Barakat. Seizures of Captagon, an amphetamine often mixed with caffeine that is popular among partygoers and front-line militia fighters, have surged in recent years.





