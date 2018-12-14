Lebanese Pop Star Myriam Fares Under Fire Because of Afro Blackface in Video

Myriam Fares (Twitter)

A Lebanese pop star has come under fire from social media users after releasing a music video in which she appears dressed in blackface and an oversized Afro-style wig.

Myriam Fares put out the controversial clip for her latest track "Goumi" (Get up) on Wednesday but the exotic jungle-themed video was immediately criticised for promoting racist stereotypes of African people.

"Fares has made a Gulf-African-style song and has decided to paint herself black. Are these singers on the same planet as us? This is 101 racism," said one Twitter user.

Another user said the clip was "absolute filth" and accused her of attempted to provoke attention with the move.

On the other hand, many of Fares' fans praised the video.

The New Arab has reached out to the singer for comment on the controversy.

The problematic custom of blackface in some Western countries dates back to the mid 19th century, when white performers caked their faces in greasepaint or shoe polish and drew on exaggerated lips in a caricature of blacks.

The stereotypes portrayed - that blacks were somehow inferior, ignorant, lazy and even animalistic - cemented racist attitudes for decades.

The practice has been widely rejected in the United States, but in the Middle East it continues to be prevalent in popular culture.

This article has been adapted from its original source.