Lebanon Gets Tough on Nightclubs Who Serve Alcohol to Teenagers

(Shutterstock)

Lebanon's caretaker tourism minister Thursday warned bar owners against serving minors, days after the Internal Security Forces said it penalized a number of nightclubs that had been selling underage teenagers alcohol.

The ISF said in a tweet Monday that five clubs were fined for admitting minors and selling them alcohol.

In a statement released by his ministry, caretaker Tourism Minister Avedis Guidanian stated that “the provisions of Decree No. 12222 prohibit minors from entering bars and clubs. All touristic places should abide by the law and should not provide underage teenagers with alcoholic beverages,” noting that the law also applies to restaurants and supermarkets.

According to the statement, “any violator of this decree shall be subject to the penalties provided in article 770 of the Penal Code, which penalizes those who violate administrative regulations.”

