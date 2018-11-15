Lebanon Police Arrest 6 in Smuggling People in Bakaa

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The Internal Security Forces said in a statement Thursday it arrested four people who were trying to enter Lebanon from Syria, along with two people smugglers suspected of transporting them.

The statement said that the ISF had received information that two men were involved in a people smuggling operation from Syria into Lebanon, and that after investigating the tip, police arrested the group in the village of Faour in the Bekaa’s Zahle district, while they were in a Ssangyoung van.

The suspected people smugglers were identified as Syrian national H.Kh., born in 1985, and “stateless” A.Kh., born in 1995.

The four others were said to be three men and one woman and were not identified further.

All six suspects and the van were transferred to the judiciary for further investigation.

This article has been adapted from its original source.