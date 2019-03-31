Lebanon: When Will The Sun Bright up The Sky?
Lebanon is bracing itself for a rainy weekend, as the residual effects of a low-pressure system over the Greek islands is expected to cause stormy conditions starting Saturday afternoon.
According to the Meteorology Department at Beirut’s Rafik Hariri Intyernational Airport, Saturday’s weather will “be partly cloudy with a significant drop in temperatures and sporadic rain that will become stronger in the afternoon.”
The weather will also be characterized by thunderstorms, strong winds of up to 75 kilometers an hour, accompanied by high waves off the coast, and snowfall at altitudes of 1,600 meters.
Temperatures will range from 12 to 22 degrees Celsius along the coast, 6 and 12 degrees in the mountains, 1 below to 5 degrees in the Cedars and 7 to 18 in the Bekaa Valley.
On Sunday, the weather will continue to be overcast, with temperatures dropping further and winds blowing at speeds of up to 90 kph. The Meteorology Department said waves could rise up to 3 meters.
Heavy rain and fog are also likely Sunday, and snow is expected to fall at altitudes as low as 1,400 meters during the day, dropping to 1,300 meters at night. The heavy rain is also expected to cause floods and soil erosion.
Temperatures Sunday will range from 11 to 19 degrees along the coast, 4 to 10 degrees in the mountains, 3 below to 4 in the Cedars and 4 to 11 in Bekaa.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
Top Headlines
- Werewolves on the prowl tonight? They might be in the UAE when the supermoon shines the light!
- Emirates shines bright in ‘the land of the rising sun’
- 'Everything in Dubai is the best of the best!' British starlet Lydia Bright shares her fave hot spots in Dubai
- Natural gas is the future for Lebanon
- NRJ HITS TV shines bright like a diamond as Lebanon's 1st top 40 English station