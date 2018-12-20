Lese-Majeste With a Thai Twist

Sophida Kanchanarin, Thai beauty queen (Twitter)

A Thai YouTube presenter is facing charges for criticising a Miss Universe contestant's 'ugly' dress - that was designed by the king's daughter.

Wanchaleom Jamneanphol is said to have made the comments about a blue outfit worn by Thai beauty queen, Sophida Kanchanarin, at the pageant in Nonthaburi province.

The dress was designed by the king's 31-year-old daughter, Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana. Thailand's lese-majeste law bans criticism of the monarchy.

Thai millionaire tycoon Kitjanut Chaiyosburanato filed charges against internet star Jamneanphol after lashing out at her 'irresponsible behaviour'.

According to the Guardian, the presenter has now deleted her Facebook post and apologised, insisting she 'did not have any intention to insult or disrespect the high institution'.

She added: 'I merely did not know the full consequences of my actions via my posts and comments, which caused damage to Your Royal Highness and the monarchy.'

However charges have been accepted by Thai police in their technology crime suppression division, the Guardian reports.

Sophida Kanchanarin made the top ten of the Miss Universe final, which was won by Miss Philippines, Catriona Gray.

Born in 1987, Princess Sirivannavari is the youngest of five children born to King Vajiralongkorn and former consort Sujarinee Vivacharawongse.

She studied fashion and textiles at the Faculty of Fine and Applied Arts at Chulalongkorn University and studied couture at the Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne.

She has shown catwalk collections in Paris and Bangkok and has her own fashion clothing line 'Sirivannavari.' She is a regular at the Paris Fashion Week.

The monarchy is a powerful and widely revered institution in Thailand. King Bhumibol Adulaydej, who died in 2016 aged 88, was widely loved and considered semi-divine by some. His son, King Maha Vajiralongkorn, later ascended the throne.

Article 112 of Thailand's criminal code says anyone who insults the king, queen, heir or regent will be punished with up to 15 years in prison for each offence.

Since a coup on May 22, 2014, the junta has been accused by human rights groups of using the laws as a way to silence its critics and of applying them more widely.

The military government has also tried to pressure messaging services and social media firms, including Facebook, to help remove content critical of the monarchy.

This article has been adapted from its original source.