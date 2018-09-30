Lindsay Lohan Speaks Fake Arabic to Syrian Refugee Family and Tries to Kidnap Their Child.

Lindsay Lohan (Twitter)

Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan has claimed to have tried helping refugee children in Moscow, Russia.

In a live broadcast, the actress is seen offering children a night's stay at a hotel. However, when the parents of the children refuse her offer, she accuses the mother of child trafficking.

In the video shared on Instagram, the actress is seen approaching a family of four.

"Hey everyone, I just want to show you a family that I met. A Syrian refugee family that I'm really worried about. They really need help," she says in a video to her 6.8 million followers.

She speaks to the family sitting underneath blankets on street, offering them a stay at a hotel; Newsweek reports.

"You want to come with me? Come with me, I'll take care of you guys. Do you want to stay in a hotel tonight? Do you want to watch movies? It would be so cool to watch a movie on a TV or a computer," she tells children.

However, the mother of the children turns down the offer to which Lohan reacts by saying, "You should not have them [children] on the floor, you should be a hard-working woman and you should be doing what you [can] for your children, so they have a better life. If someone is offering them a home and a bed, which is me at the moment, give it to them. They will come back to you."

As the family walks away, Lohan says, "Look what's happening, they're trafficking children."

