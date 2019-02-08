London Palestinian Activists Release 'Boycott Israel Eurovision' Song

Eurodivision is calling for a boycott of Eurovision. (YouTube/ Screenshot)

Palestinian activists in London have released a song calling for the boycott of Eurovision 2019, which will be taking place in Israel later this year.

The song, 'Cultural Boycott' by Eurodivision parodied 'Making Up Your Mind' by British band Bucks Fizz, which won Eurovision in 1981 and also reached top charts in nine other European countries.

“Boycott divest and sanction till Palestine is free. The only course of action to show our solidarity” the song said.

The parody song was released a day before the UK was set to choose its musician to enter the Eurovision song contest during the televised competition You Decide. The programme will broadcast on BBC Two on Friday.

“The aim of this song is to use humour and creativity to make a serious point” Leila White of London Palestine Action, which released the parody, said.

“As with South Africa, governments protected an apartheid regime and a global movement of ordinary people was needed to apply pressure in areas like sport and culture to help end a racist and unjust system. It’s the same situation with Israel”, she added.





Leila also asserted that the song is in direct reaction to the Palestinian call for solidarity:

“Palestinians have called on people to show support through economic, academic and cultural boycotts. We're asking artists, judges, broadcasters and viewers to make their mind up to support freedom, justice and equality instead of participating in a propaganda exercise for Israel’s apartheid regime.”

The nonviolent BDS movement says it is inspired by the campaign that targeted South Africa's apartheid regime and is seeking an end to Israel's brutal occupation of the West Bank.

Israel sees BDS as a strategic threat and accuses it of anti-Semitism – a claim activists firmly deny, calling it an attempt to discredit them.

But the movement, which adheres to peaceful resistance, aims to pressure Israel to adhere to international law and human rights by lobbying various states, institutions and personas to understand its oppression of Palestinians and take action as a result.

BDS operates by pressuring corporations, artists and academic institutions to sever ties with Israel with supporters saying activities are aimed at promoting a Palestinian statehood.

This article has been adapted from its original source.