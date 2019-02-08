Looking For Sharks, Seahorses and Dolphins...Visit the Saudi Aquarium

(Fakieh Aquarium Photo)

Fakieh Aquarium, the only public aquarium in Saudi Arabia, offers visitors an entertaining and educational experience, including tours that showcase the treasures lurking beneath the waves.

It features more than 200 aquatic species — including sharks, stingrays, seahorses, dolphins and a host of exotic fish — not only from the Red Sea but from around the world. New species are regularly added to the ever-expanding collection of sea life, the latest of which, the seadragon, will debut this year.

The aquarium is located on Jeddah’s corniche, the perfect location for families to enjoy during a visit to the seaside. In addition to the guided tours, guests can enjoy dolphin and sea lion shows, dine at a Miami Beach-themed restaurant and pick up a souvenir at the gift shop.

Fakieh Aquarium is open Sunday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and on Fridays and Saturdays from 1:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

This article has been adapted from its original source.