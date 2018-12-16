Los Angeles Diner Creates Delicious $500 24-Karat Gold Brownies

Los Angeles Restaurant Creates Stunning $500 24-Karat Gold Brownies. (Twitter)

A Los Angeles restaurant is taking dessert to new heights of decadence with a $500 brownie covered in 24-karat edible gold.

Chef Jason Harley, owner of Baby J's Burgers, said the opulent brownie is served in a humidor with a Monte Cristo cigar on the side.

The brownie is coated in 24-karat gold and features glaze made with Johnnie Walker Blue Label scotch whisky.

Harley previously made headlines in 2016 when his doughnut shop, Birdies, came out with a $100 doughnut similarly coated in edible gold.

