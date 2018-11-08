Lucky Man Wins $5 Million, $500 and $100 Lottery Tickets in 1 Day
A New Jersey man who won $5 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket decided to continue his lucky streak and won another $600 on the same day.
Robert Stewart of Edgewater told New Jersey Lottery officials he bought some scratch-off tickets from The Rivermart in Edgewater and discovered while still in the store that he had won a top prize on his $5,000,000 Fortune ticket.
Stewart said the clerk called the store owner, who rushed to the location to congratulate him and give him a hug.
The player said his big win left him feeling lucky, so he bought two more scratch-off tickets later in the evening and won $500 and $100 jackpots.
Stewart said he previously enjoyed a big lottery payday when he scored a $2,500 jackpot from a scratch-off ticket.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
Top Headlines
- Indian man escapes Emirates plane crash, wins $1M lottery in Dubai six days later!
- WCGC Participant Wins 2 Airline Tickets to the Golf Destination of His Choice with Championship Sponsors Diners Club
- Shop 'til you drop...all your Dirhams in Dubai! DSF promises shoppers a winning spree!
- Etisalat announces four lucky millionaires this week
- AED 1.5 million in prize money already awarded during Festival@The Dubai Mall