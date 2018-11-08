Lucky Man Wins $5 Million, $500 and $100 Lottery Tickets in 1 Day

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A New Jersey man who won $5 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket decided to continue his lucky streak and won another $600 on the same day.

Robert Stewart of Edgewater told New Jersey Lottery officials he bought some scratch-off tickets from The Rivermart in Edgewater and discovered while still in the store that he had won a top prize on his $5,000,000 Fortune ticket.

Stewart said the clerk called the store owner, who rushed to the location to congratulate him and give him a hug.

The player said his big win left him feeling lucky, so he bought two more scratch-off tickets later in the evening and won $500 and $100 jackpots.

Stewart said he previously enjoyed a big lottery payday when he scored a $2,500 jackpot from a scratch-off ticket.

