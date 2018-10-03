In Lucky Restaurant in India You Can Eat With The Dead!

(Facebook)

Dining at this restaurant in the Indian city of Ahmedabad should be you on your to-do list.

At the restaurant dining, you can dine alongside graves, which are considered lucky by the owner.

The New Lucky Restaurant was built atop a cemetery and the owners did not want to disturb the resting places. The graves continue to exist along with the restaurant in an uninterrupted way and customers dine in with equal respect.

Abdullah Mansuri, the manager of the New Lucky restaurant says that the hotel started in 1950 and was part of a small cemetery with 32 graves.

"Whoever comes here for the first time is surprised to find that there are graves within the restaurant premises. Many of them consider it lucky to have eaten here", he told Al Arabiya.

The diners also believe that their wishes will come true if they eat at The New Lucky restaurant.

This article has been adapted from its original source.