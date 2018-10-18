Mad World: Man on Trial for Stabbing Sister 80 Times in Abu Dhabi

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The two siblings had been living together at the sister's home.

A man has been accused of the premeditated murder of his sister by stabbing her 80 times with a knife.

The two siblings had been living together at the sister's home with her son in Abu Dhabi.

Their mother had since left the country and returned to her home land. His sister had been taking care of him financially as he was unemployed.

A fight between the siblings ensued after he raised suspicions regarding her behavior. He then grabbed a knife and stabbed her all over her body until she succumbed to her wounds.

He called the police afterwards to inform them of the incident.

His lawyer, Hamed Al Manhali, said the mother of the siblings called him and requested time to gather the inheritors and decide if they would give up their right to retribution or accept blood money.

She also asked for a copy of the medical report regarding her son's mental capacity and culpability in the murder.

This article has been adapted from its original source.