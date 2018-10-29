Maeen Hotel Manager Says 8-Meters High Dead Sea Flash Floods Resulted in $1.3M Losses for Resort

Hot Springs resort in Jordan (Twitter)

The general manager of a Maeen Hot Springs resort, George Siouty, said that the resort took preventive measures to protect guests from the flashfood last Thursday, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Siouty, in a press statement on Sunday, said the management evacuated the guests and changed the course of the waterfalls, adding that the resort’s management did not permit any visitors to go outside in order to keep everyone safe.

He said that flashfloods, an estimated 8 metres high, were “too strong”, adding that the resort’s losses were approximately JD1 million.





The manager also said that the cracks, which resulted from the flashfloods, endanger the hotel unless an urgent maintenance plan is implemented.

The death toll from the flashfloods that swept away students on a school trip and other families in the hot springs area near the Dead Sea, increased to 21 by Friday afternoon.

The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) announced last Monday that a depression and a relatively cold air mass were expected to affect the country as of Thursday.

