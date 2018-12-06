Maid Accused of Threatening to Killing Family, Stabbing Herself in Dubai

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

One of the members was a 5-year-old boy.

A maid is accused of threatening to kill her sponsor, his wife, mother-in-law and their child if they didn't give her passport back to her in Dubai.

The woman had also threatened to kill herself if they didn't comply with her request, as per Al Bayan report.

Her sponsor, a businessman of Asian descent, had been sitting with his family one evening when he was surprised by their maid's tumultuous entrance.

In a highly aggressive manner, the maid demanded her passport to leave the country.

When he tried to calm her down, she began to yell even louder. She fled to the kitchen and brought back a knife with her.

Brandishing the blade, she threatened to kill herself or one of the family members unless they gave her the passport.

Then she ran at the youngest member, her sponsor's 5-year-old boy, but the mother intercepted her path to protect her child.

She wrestled the knife from her grasp but sustained injuries to her right hand.

This article has been adapted from its original source.