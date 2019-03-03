Maid Tries to Gag Infant. UAE Court Listens!

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The court adjourned the assault case until March 17, 2019.

Sharjah criminal court has reviewed the case of a maid accused of assaulting and gagging an 18-month-old Emirati infant, local media reported on Sunday.

The woman, along with 2 other maids, was accused of endangering the infant's life by gagging her to stop her from making a noise.

The case goes back to February 26, 2016, when the maid was working in a private house.

The court adjourned the case for judgement on March 17, 2019, with the continuing detention of the maid.

