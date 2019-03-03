Maid Tries to Gag Infant. UAE Court Listens!
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
The court adjourned the assault case until March 17, 2019.
Sharjah criminal court has reviewed the case of a maid accused of assaulting and gagging an 18-month-old Emirati infant, local media reported on Sunday.
The woman, along with 2 other maids, was accused of endangering the infant's life by gagging her to stop her from making a noise.
The case goes back to February 26, 2016, when the maid was working in a private house.
The court adjourned the case for judgement on March 17, 2019, with the continuing detention of the maid.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12