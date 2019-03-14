Makkah Fest Aims to Preserve Heritage of the Saudi City

Festival gives visitors a taste of Makkawi traditions (Twitter)

The Makkah Between Heritage and Authenticity Festival began on Tuesday at the Al-Aziziyah campus of Umm Al-Qura University. The event was officially launched by Dr. Abdul Majeed Al-Ghamdi, the university’s vice president for branches.

Dr. Fahd Al-Malki, the director of the university’s museums department gave a brief presentation about the festival and the activities and displays that have been organized to highlight some of the links between the modern-day city and its cultural heritage. These include a showcase of traditional handicrafts practiced by women in an attempt to preserve the city’s heritage. The event also aims to highlight investment opportunities for commercial projects relating to heritage.

Al-Ghamdi congratulated the museums department for its efforts to promote social partnerships by presenting such entertaining, cultural and scientific activities.

He also inaugurated the Saudi Historical Society’s Makkah branch in the presence of its president, Dr. Abdullah bin Ali Al-Zaydan, and other members. The attendees visited an accompanying exhibition and reviewed the society’s publications and conference records.

