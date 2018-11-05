Man in Abu Dhabi Fined $13,000 for Reckless Driving

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

People found participating in the act or filming it will also be subject to legal action.

A man was fined Dh50,000 ($13,611) for reckless driving and drifting in Abu Dhabi.

The Court of First Instance had ruled that the GCC national be fined for his behaviour, as per Al Roeya report.

He confessed to his actions but appealed the ruling.

Abu Dhabi Police issued a number of warnings against speeding and racing in the emirate.

Those found in violation of the law will be punished accordingly, especially as they subject their and others lives to unnecessary dangers.

Persons who are found driving or drifting their car, or stunt driving, or gathering to watch such persons do their stunts, filming these acts, or resharing them on social media, will also be subject to legal action.





