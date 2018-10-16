Man Accused of Killing Colleague by Smashing his Head with Wooden Rod in UAE

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

He claimed he killed him in self-defence.

A man has been accused of the premeditated murder of his compatriot in Sharjah.

The Asian man had been fighting with the victim at a restaurant because of a financial dispute, as per an Emarat Al Youm report. After leaving the premises, the victim threatened to kill the accused.

Passersby thronged around the duo and tried to break up the fight.

The victim brandished a knife and attempted to stab the other man with it.

The suspect then slammed the other man's head with a wooden stick, upon which the man fell senseless to the ground.

Ambulances and patrols were called to transport the injured man to the hospital. He was unable to speak but pointed to the accused before succumbing to his injuries.

The accused claimed he only struck the man in self-defence.

Relatives of the deceased did not ask for the death penalty but rather demanded blood money as compensation.

The court will reconvene on November 7 to listen for more testimonies.

