Man Accused of Killing Neighbour in UAE, Attempting to Rape Wife, Appeals Death Sentence

(Shutterstock)

A man accused of killing his neighbour and trying to rape his wife has appealed his execution sentence.

The Asian man had allegedly entered his neighbour's flat, of the same nationality, and tried to sexually assault her, as per Emarat Al Youm report.

She called her husband, who came with two of his coworkers and fought with the accused. The accused grabbed a knife and stabbed him thirteen times.

According to lawyer Naser Al Shamsi, his client said that he had no intention of raping the woman. He explained that he was unemployed and would take care of his child while his wife was at work.

On the day of the incident, his client had visited his neighbour's wife as they were friendly. While he was at her place, he heard his son crying in his flat.

When he tried to leave so he could check on the baby, she got angry and tried to prevent him from leaving which led to a fight.

The woman called her husband, who came and attacked his client with two of his mates. He tried to defend himself with a knife. Medical reports indicate that the accused also sustained injuries in the brawl.

More than one person could have delivered the blows which ended the life of the victim according to forensic analysis.

The Abu Dhabi appeals court will deliver its verdict on November 13.