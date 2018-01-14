Man Arrested for Posting Video of Sword Fight That Killed 2 in UAE

The Gulf national, according to police, was arrested on charges of "assaulting privacy using an IT device" (Shutterstock/File)

Police in Ajman arrested a Gulf national for allegedly recording and posting a video online depicting a violent crime scene where two men died.

Ajman Police said the arrest was in connection with a video circulating on social media in the aftermath of a reported sword fight that left two young Emiratis dead on Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road recently.

Three men from the Comoros Island were arrested in less than 12 hours after the incident, according to Colonel Abdullah Saif Al Matrooshi, Director of the Police Operations Department at Ajman Police.

Police said the suspect claimed to have taken the video in order to show policemen performing their duty.

The Gulf national, according to police, was arrested on charges of "assaulting privacy using an IT device."

