Man Arrested for Trying to Steel Wine Inside Water Bottles in Dubai Airport

A man was arrested for stealing two wine bottles from the airport in Dubai on Monday.

The 29-year-old Asian general assistant had served food and beverages at a lounge in the airport, as per an Al Khaleej report.

Whilst arranging food for other customers, he saw two empty water bottles. He took them and refiled them with alcohol from an open flask.

He then hid the two bottles in his pocket, went to the washroom, and taped them to his legs before trying to exit the airport.

His intention had been to partake of the alcohol at his home after work hours.

The man confessed to his crime in court to the public prosecution.

