Man Blackmails Teenager, Forces him to Have Sex in Dubai

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A soldier has gone on trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance for allegedly blackmailing a 17-year-old compatriot boy with compromising photos he had received from him on Snapchat application and forcing him to perform a sex act on him.

According to public prosecution records, the 33-year-old Emirati man got in contact with the youngster on that app and sent him inappropriate photos of him to incite him into doing the same. Shortly after that, he began intimidating the teenager and threatening him that he would circulate his photos unless he met him, which frightened the victim as he thought that he could be disgraced in front of his own family and others.

The defendant has been charged with blackmail and making criminal threats, sexual assault and posting indecent and morally inappropriate photos on social media.

The case dates back to and prior to June 4 and was registered at Al Barsha police station.

The victim, a student, recounted how the defendant got in contact with him on Snapchat in the end of 2017. "He sent me inappropriate photos of himself and I did the same. It was just a joke. After I ignored him for some time, he threatened to circulate indecent photos he had kept of me and expose me. He wanted me to meet him."

What put more mental pressure on the victim and made him succumb to the blackmailer's demands, was that the latter knew his parents.

"He picked me up from my place and later showed me similar video clips and photos of other children teenagers who he was also threatening."

He dropped the victim later after making him perform a sex act on him under threat of defaming him among his family members and peers.

"About two weeks later, he continued to threaten me. He came later to my place and drove to the same nearby location where he repeated what he had done before. He then extorted a total of Dh400 from me. I reported him to the police right after that," the victim told the prosecutor.

The defendant's three mobile phones were seized and checked by experts from the general directorate of criminal evidence and criminology. Over 3,278 photos relevant to the case were found. A large number of porn clips were also recovered, including for minors.

The defendant admitted to the charges during public prosecution investigation.

The court will pronounce a ruling on November 14.

