Man Dies After Falling Inside UAE Sand Hole

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The sand fell on him and he fell into the hole.

A man was buried alive in Ras Al Khaimah on Monday.

The Asian man in his twenties had been digging holes at a construction site when sand fell on him in Dahan area.

He fell into the partially dug hole and was stuck.

Brigadier Mohammed Abdullah Al Zaabi, Director of the Department of Civil Defense in Ras Al Khaimah, said civil defence teams attempted to rescue the man but to no avail.

This article has been adapted from its original source.