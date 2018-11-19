Man Dies After Stingray Wound Swimming in Australia

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A man in Australia died after apparently being stung by a stingray while swimming at a southern beach on Saturday.

The 42-year-old died of cardiac arrest after he was pulled from the water by his friends when he sustained a puncture wound in his lower abdomen, believed to have been caused by a stingray.

Paramedics' attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful and he was declared dead at the scene.

The incident took place at about 3:00pm at the south-eastern foreshore of Lauderdale Beach on Saturday at the area popular among swimmers for its low tide, Australia's ABC News reported.

The beach remained open on Sunday, but Clarence Mayor Doug Chipman said the council would consider whether it should be closed in the future.

"We have to find out if this is a one-off tragic accident or whether there's a wider threat to the community," Chipman said.

Tasmania Police are investigating the incident.

The Australian Museum lists the smooth stingray as a species that is "not aggressive and is often observed by divers."

"It usually has one venomous spine (the sting) halfway along the tail which is capable of inflicting severe or potentially fatal wounds. This species is sometimes observed raising its tail above its back like a scorpion," the museum states.

However, stingrays can use their venomous, barbed tails to quickly strike if they are frightened.

Family and friends at the man gathered at the spot of his death for a private ceremony on the beach on Sunday.

This article has been adapted from its original source.