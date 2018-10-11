Man Makes Dramatic Escape After Got Head Trapped in Train, Platform Gap in Argentina

Man whose head was trapped between a train and a platform (Screenshot)

A man had a dramatic escape after his head got trapped in the gap between a train and platform in Argentina.

The chilling footage of the rescue operation shows firefighters struggling to free the man's head amid commotion.

The man got into an argument with another passenger and fell into the gap as he left the train at a station called Libertad in Merlo, Argentina, Metro.UK quoted local reports. However, police have claimed that he had been drinking.

The footage captured by a commuter, shows the tense moments firefighters tell passengers to push the train away from the platform so as to release the man's head. The man's head was finally freed after a 10-minute operation wherein rescuers first put a large wooden block in the gap between the train and platform in a bid to expand the opening before taking help of a machine.

A firefighter can be heard in the video as saying: "Come on everyone, push this way." While another rescuer held him by the neck to save him from more serious injury. Moments later, the 20-year-old man identified as a street seller called Jose Alejandro Centurion, falls through the gap into the arms of a firefighter positioned below the train.

Fire chief German Freire said: "We're not sure at the moment how he fell but bystanders were saying that he had been fighting with another lad. 'He was a bit beaten up but he seemed to be okay. He was conscious when we took him away and he could move everything."

