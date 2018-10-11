Man Fined $81,000 for Sharing Abusive Video on Instagram in UAE

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

His account will be shut down for two months, the court ordered.

A social media influencer has been fined Dh300,000 ($81,660) for posting abusive video messages on Instagram in which he insulted an Emirati actress who had hailed the move by Saudi Arabia to allow women to drive cars.

The Abu Dhabi Misdemeanour Court handed down the sentence on Thursday, and also ordered that the insulting videos be deleted from the Emirati's Instagram account and that the account be shut down for a period of two months.

The court earlier heard that the Emirati man had made the insulting comments against the woman on his social media account after she posted a video on Instagram and Snapchat in which she appeared while driving a car along with Saudi Arabian women in a convoy to show her support following the new rule that allowed Saudi women to drive cars.

Official court documents stated that the man, with a huge following on social media, had on June 26, 2018, posted a video on Instagram in which he allegedly insulted the Emirati woman for celebrating the new move.

The victim, popularly known as 'Kashoona', is a well known person in the UAE and also has many fans and followers on social media. She has acted in many drama series and participated in a series of art works.

This article has been adapted from its original source.