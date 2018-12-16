Man Forced to Go to Office in Ambulance to Sign Sick Leave Note

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Follow > Disable alert for Babu Follow >

The 36-year-old diabetic patient was under care at a private hospital.

A government employee arrived at his office in an ambulance with his family after his manager refused to grant him sick leave.

Babu, a 36-year-old diabetic patient who was working as a bus driver of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Limited, was under care at a private hospital, reports OnManorama news.

He has been taking medication for a long time.

As Babu was in the hospital, his wife called up the office and requested the manager to grant him leave for some days.

However, the manager refused and told his wife that he had already taken leave of around 70 days in his years of service till now. He warned her that if he took leave again, his salary would be deducted.

Babu requested the hospital for an ambulance to take him to the office and arrived there with his family. He managed to hand over the leave application and returned to the hospital in the same vehicle.

After discussing the issue with the officials and the union federation, the manager finally approved the leave.

This article has been adapted from its original source.