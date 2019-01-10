Man Gets Hefty Fine For Prying on Girls With Camera in Ajman

(Shutterstock)

A man was fined Dh5,000 ($1,361) for filming two girls without their knowledge in Ajman.

The court also ordered that his mobile phone be confiscated for his crime, as per Al Bayan report.

The two Asian national girls had been shopping at the Ajman China Mall when they noticed a man filming them.

One of the girls went up to him and demanded to see his mobile phone. She saw more than seven clips as they wandered from shop to shop, taken from several angles, on his device.

The accused confessed to the public prosecutor that he was filming the shops and the girls happened to be in the frame.

"I did not mean to film them," he claimed.

Taking a video without someone's permission in a public place has landed others in trouble before.

Most recently, a woman was fined Dh150,000 ($40,831) for taking a photograph of another woman and posting it on social media in Abu Dhabi.

A man had been arrested for filming a crying worker in public in Dubai just a few months ago.

According to federal decree law no. 5 of 2012 of the cybercrime law, residents who breach the privacy of others can face a fine between Dh150,000 ($40,831) and Dh500,000, ($136,106) in addition to at least one year in jail.

