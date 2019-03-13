Man Kidnaps 8-Year-Old Kid to Get His Money Back in UAE

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A man kidnapped an eight-year-old boy to force the child's family to pay Dh500,000 that he had allegedly loaned them, the Sharjah criminal court heard.

A witness, who works in the Sharjah Police, told the court that they received a call at the operations room from the child's mother telling them that the accused, who is a family friend, had kidnapped her son, after luring him to a grocery store to get him an ice cream. The woman said that the defendant had made a ransom call and demanded Dh500,000, the witness said.

He added that after receiving the information, the Sharjah Police began investigations to track down the accused and nab him. During the hunt, it was revealed that the man had checked into a Dubai hotel with the boy. However, he left before the cops arrived.

The hotel officials confirmed that the accused came there accompanied by a child and stayed in a room for a night, before checking out.

The Sharjah Police witness pointed out that the man was ambushed by the cops at a Sharjah bus station. He was arrested and referred to the public prosecution.

The court accused the man of kidnapping the child and demanding ransom.

However, the accused pleaded not guilty and denied the charge. He said that he had been a friend of the family for five years and even though, they owed him money, he didn't kidnap the child.

The court adjourned the case to March 26.

