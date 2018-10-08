Man 'Miraculously' Survives After Sticking Knife Deep Into his Head

Yury Zhokhov (Twitter)

Follow > Disable alert for Yury Zhokhov Follow >

A man has 'miraculously' survived after plunging a sharp knife deep into his skull without sustaining brain damage.

Yury Zhokhov, 41, claimed he wanted to make another hole in his head because he could not breathe properly through his nose.

Police found the Russian man kneeling in a field with the eight inch kitchen blade buried deep in his head.

'He was fully conscious,' said a law enforcement source in the Russian town of Donetsk in Rostov region.

'My nose was not breathing. I pierced my head to breathe,' he said.

X-rays taken after he was rushed to hospital show how deeply the knife had pierced his head - with medics saying it was a 'miracle': he had not killed himself or suffered acute brain damage.

Surgeons removed the knife and say the man is alive but in a 'grave' condition because of the risk of infection, say doctors.

The astonishing scene was filmed on a police video as shocked officers arrived at the scene and realised how at least five inches of the blade was embedded in the head of a man known locally as Yura.

'Who stuck it in you?' asked a bemused policeman who pleaded with the man not to try and move his head or the knife, fearing he would die immediately.

'Don't touch, don't touch,' said the officer. Then the man calmly explained he had done this to himself.

'My nose was not breathing. I pierced my head to breathe,' he said.

This article has been adapted from its original source.