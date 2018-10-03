Man Posing as Policeman Given Jail Time, Hefty Fine of $41K in Sharjah

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The accused was found guilty after he was charged with five offences.

A man who impersonated as a cop was sentenced to one-year-and-nine-months in jail and fined Dh151,000 ($41,103) by the Sharjah Misdemeanor Court. The 37-year-old man will be deported after serving his jail term.

Judge Hussein Al-Ousfi handed the man jail sentence for disguising himself as a police official, issuing threats, assault and IT-related crime.

The accused was arrested by the Sharjah Police which launched an investigation after a group of people lodged a complaint alleging that they were beaten up by a person who was wearing a police uniform. They also said he robbed a man of Dh12,000 ($3,266).

The defendant was traced, summoned and interrogated. The man confessed to his crime after thorough grilling. The police searched his vehicle and recovered a black bag containing $82 100 bills. They also found empty black paper packages which the accused used to forge dollar notes. The cops also seized the fake ID of the man.

Investigations carried out by the public prosecutors in Sharjah revealed that the convict posed as a police official, claiming that he worked in preventive security department of the Sharjah Police. He donned uniform of the Sharjah Police wherever he moved about in his vehicle.

