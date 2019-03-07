Man Ruins Canadian Flight Because He Wanted a Fish Meal

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The man threw a tantrum after he discovered there were no gluten-free or meat-free meals on flight.

A business class passenger on an Air Canada flight caused a delay of five hours because his preferred meal option was not available on board.

According to Canada's CTV, the man threw a tantrum after he discovered there were no gluten-free or meat-free meals on the Vancouver-Toronto flight.

Eventually, the passenger was taken off the plane, but only after creating a ruckus which forced the pilot to abort flying. This caused a delay and the flight finally took off at 7:30pm instead of the scheduled time of 2:00pm. Fellow passengers told CTV that although the man did not appear to be inebriated, he was rude to staff onboard.

"He was very calm and was like, 'If I don't get fish, there will be a problem. One way or another, I will get my fish, either you serve it to me or I will serve it to myself'," a passenger was quoted as saying in Mirror.co.uk.

In spite of the crew trying to pacify, the man did not budge. The witness added, "The pilot came on the radio and said: 'Due to this delay of having to come back to the gate, the co-pilot and I have tapped out on our hours and we need to get you new pilots to get you to Toronto'."

