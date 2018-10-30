Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Fatally Stabbing Wife in Dubai

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The husband admitted he stabbed his wife multiple times.

A 26-year-old man, who stabbed his wife to death, was sentenced to 10 years in jail by a Dubai court on a murder charge, on Tuesday.

The man, a guard from Cameroon, who then attempted to end his life by stabbing himself several times with a knife, received an additional three-month imprisonment on an attempted suicide charge.

The Court of First Instance ordered that he be deported after completing his prison sentence.

The Al Barsha Police was alerted about the domestic tragedy on September 7 last year.

A 27-year-old Cameroon man, who witnessed the incident, said, "I was at my flat watching TV when my roommate (the defendant) and his wife came. I left them alone in the room. The accused was lying on the bed while his wife was busy with her mobile phone."

About 45 minutes later, the witness came back to the room to see several men at the door. "Those were maintenance workers. They knocked on the door and got no answer. I too knocked on the door and called my roommate's name, in vain. I then called his mobile number and he did not pick up either. A repair engineer opened the door with a spare key. As the door partially opened, we saw the defendant on the floor and clearly injured. The wife was also there in a pool of blood," recounted the witness adding, "They were a happy couple and I have never seen them fighting".

According to a police corporal, a murder report came from a building located on the Dubai-Al Ain Road. "When we reached the crime scene, we found the building security staff and paramedics already there.

"Blood splatters were all across the room and on the walls. The bed sheets were on the floor. The husband was leaning on the bed and looking injured, with a stab wound in the abdomen and a knife next to him. A cleaver was found in the room," the officer said.

A forensic expert said the accused underwent surgery for the internal wounds he inflicted upon himself. He had six stab wounds - some of them had cut through the intestine.

Those wounds could have been fatal had he not been immediately rushed to hospital, the forensic report stated.

The expert ruled out the defendant could have been stabbed by another person because his hands and arms were free of any self-defence marks.

The husband admitted to investigators he stabbed his wife multiple times, including in her back, when she tried to run from his way.

The defendant has the right to appeal the conviction ruling within 15 days from the issuance date.

This article has been adapted from its original source.