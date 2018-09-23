Man in Sharjah Stabs Fiancee After Learning She Was a Prostitute

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A man in Sharjah has been accused of the premeditated murder of his fiancee after discovering she was working as a prostitute.

The man had been engaged to the woman for 3 years. On the day of the incident, she had informed him that she needed to go work part-time at a house, as per Al Khaleej report.

Her roommate later informed the man that his fiancee was lying to him. She claimed the woman would go to the house, run by a mistress, to have sex with men.

He took the address and headed out to the flat where he found his fiancee. She confronted him angrily, taking out a knife from her bag. When she demanded that he not interfere in her business, he took the knife from her and stabbed her in the left thigh and leg.

She then allegedly took the knife and stabbed herself with it. He ran away in fear to the nearby gas station. Police apprehended him there.

Negotiations with the family of the victim are underway regarding their right to retribution.

