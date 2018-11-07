Man Shocks Family When He Returns 2-Month Later Presumed Dead

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

He was reported missing on July 9.

A 'dead' man shocked his family members when he returned home two months after they assumed him to be dead.

Aigali Supugaliev, 63, left home in Tomarly, Kazakhstan, without telling his family and took up a four-month job on a distant farm. He was reported missing on July 9. But when a DNA test on a decomposed body, found two months after his disappearance, showed a match of 99.92 per cent, his family accepted that the dead man was Supugaliev and held his funeral.

However, soon after he was buried, Supugaliev turned up along with his own gravestone, stated reports in Metro. "When Supugaliev came home alive and healthy, my daughter Saule, seeing her 'dead' uncle, almost collapsed. The DNA analysis had confirmed this was my brother. We believed the results and conducted all the funeral and memorial rites," said Supugaliev's brother Esengali.

"I spent so much money on it, but it is not about the money," his brother added. According to local reports, nail clippings of the decomposed corpse were used for conducting DNA test. Akmaral Zhubatyrova, the scientist who carried out the DNA test said, "It is impossible to state unequivocally that this is the body of a person, relying only on the results of the DNA examination. We should not forget about the remaining 0.08%."

